Iran Launches Massive Coordinated Cyberattack Against US & Israel

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- Iran escalated cyber operations targeting United States and Israel using military units, proxies, and hacktivists.
- Campaign targets critical sectors including energy grids, financial institutions, telecommunications, transportation systems, and water infrastructure networks.
- Iranian-linked hackers conducted thousands of attacks, including breaches targeting corporations, government systems, and personal accounts.
- Cyber tactics involve spear-phishing, malware deployment, and supply-chain attacks linked to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-associated advanced persistent threat groups.
- Escalation coincides with regional conflict, highlighting growing convergence of cyber warfare and conventional military operations.
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