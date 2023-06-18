Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Look how evil Prescot Bush looks in this video. He really does look like the Demon Creature that he was - then we had Poppy Bush - another Nazi - Then W - another Nazi Part B
329 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 17 hours ago |

It reallly does blow my mind when I think about it-  Then after Poppy we got W who could not finish a sentence.  Then we got Obama. No wonder things are so messed up now.

www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com  - come on down for a visit

Oh my - I just figured out I got my videos mixed up.  Sorry about that

He is going over the history in this video going back 450,000 years

Keywords
bushnazityranny

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket