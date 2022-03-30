The Border Crisis Worsens Ahead of Biden Rescinding Title 42

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Ben Bergquam and Auden Cabello report the worsening conditions along the southern border as cartel activity and illegal immigration increase ahead of Biden rescinding Title 42. #BidenBorderCrisis
Watch the full report on #DrGina #PrimeTime here: https://americasvoice.news/video/RfLtuNv538SZbw7