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Nanotechnology-Know the Science of the COVID VACCINE and Make your OWN choice
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321 views • August 25, 2021
(USE A HEADSET, THE FIDELITY IS BAD)An introduction to the basics of nanotechnology. This was more of a rough draft, I will continue to upload more video's. Comments are open and I will put some links below to help you DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH! God bless you all and may King Jesus come quickly! https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/nanotech/default.html?fbclid=IwAR2hr8RDfNblvtZDUOAes621Kef32Y9XM0bnPzMd63LTcefWVnKJVOrD0M0 https://www.cas.org/resource/blog/covid-mrna-vaccine https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/ https://interestingengineering.com/nanobots-will-be-flowing-through-your-body-by-2030 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Du2wm5nhTXY&;t=5s
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