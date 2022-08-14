ACTS 1 & 2 Bible Study

There is a doctrine which most self-professing Christians believe, at least in part, even though they probably don't know the name of it. It's called dispensationalism, and it is often used to argue against needing to obey the teachings of Jesus because, they say, we are now under 'grace'. This video Bible study on the Book of Acts gives examples of how the doctrine of the Apostles was really no different than Jesus' message. If you've ever asked yourself "Do we need to obey Jesus as Christians?" then this video will answer that according to recorded practices of the early Christians. Don't be fooled by false teachers who want to accuse you of "working your way to heaven" for simply wanting to obey Jesus.

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