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40 Days for Life Honolulu - 2021-10-02
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40 views • October 04, 2021
On October 2, 2021, dozens of people prayed, sang and waved signs in front of Planned Parenthood in Honolulu, to end abortion in the state of Hawaii. This is part of a 40 day vigil from September 22 to October 31.
https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/honolulu
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#40DaysForLife #ChooseLife #Honolulu
https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/honolulu
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#40DaysForLife #ChooseLife #Honolulu
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