Growing your own chicken food. Testing okra seeds as Alternative Feed bc prices are SKYROCKETING!

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In the past few months my feed bill has reached unsustainable highs.
Thats if i can even find it to buy. So I'm looking for ways to grow more feed .
After doing a bit of research.. OKRA seed! We'll see..