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FAUCI MISLEADS PUBLIC; COMPLAINS ABOUT DISTRUST
In March, Dr. Tony Fauci told Americans that masks won’t stop the spread of COVID-19. Recently he admitted that public health officials were misleading on purpose, to stop the public from buying up all of the masks. In the same breath he complains a large portion of the public are ‘anti-science’ and they ‘don’t believe authority.’