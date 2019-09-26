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According to God's Holy Word, the United States does not play any major role in the word in the later last days
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28 views • September 26, 2019
This Is a sad reality!
Why is the United States of America never mentioned in Bible prophecy? This could be for several reasons: (1) Perhaps the United States does not play an important role in the end times. (2) Perhaps the United States does not exist any more once the end times begin. (3) Perhaps the United States is included with all the other nations that reject God in the end times (Revelation 10:11; 11:18; 12:5; 14:8; 15:4; 16:19; 17:15; 18:3,23; 19:15). Option (3) is the most likely answer. The United States of America is the biggest supporter of Israel in the world today. This might not always be the case.
Why is the United States of America never mentioned in Bible prophecy? This could be for several reasons: (1) Perhaps the United States does not play an important role in the end times. (2) Perhaps the United States does not exist any more once the end times begin. (3) Perhaps the United States is included with all the other nations that reject God in the end times (Revelation 10:11; 11:18; 12:5; 14:8; 15:4; 16:19; 17:15; 18:3,23; 19:15). Option (3) is the most likely answer. The United States of America is the biggest supporter of Israel in the world today. This might not always be the case.
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