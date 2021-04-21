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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #349: SKETCH DANGER #TootsdayMusicSpotlight 4/20/2021
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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #349: SKETCH DANGER #TootsdayMusicSpotlight 4/20/2021
SUBSCRIBE! Tune in 2 “In Tune" Tuesday night for Mighty #MAGAMusic Spotlight on @PatriotsInTune.Where new talent is showcased and the spotlight always shines on Pro Patria artists all across America.
Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels Jones aka “Dee Jay Double Jay”. Tonight’s special guest: SKETCH DANGER
Sketch Danger on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_oj4TZep1HhmWfGyvcLSDQ
Opening Song: "CON MAN - AMERICAN FIRST" (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) by The Cult of a Con/Con Man: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQNCcQ0hB1g
Halftime Song: "LEAVING NEW YORK CITY - AMBROSE - 2020" by Zak Ambrose of Ambrose Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_lPQbpTGEY
Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talkshow where politics music ~&~ laughter collide!!
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm-9:00pm ET and
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET - 2:00pm ET
Donate To Us via PayPal Here:
https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us via Patreon Here:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
SUBSCRIBE! Tune in 2 “In Tune" Tuesday night for Mighty #MAGAMusic Spotlight on @PatriotsInTune.Where new talent is showcased and the spotlight always shines on Pro Patria artists all across America.
Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels Jones aka “Dee Jay Double Jay”. Tonight’s special guest: SKETCH DANGER
Sketch Danger on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_oj4TZep1HhmWfGyvcLSDQ
Opening Song: "CON MAN - AMERICAN FIRST" (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) by The Cult of a Con/Con Man: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQNCcQ0hB1g
Halftime Song: "LEAVING NEW YORK CITY - AMBROSE - 2020" by Zak Ambrose of Ambrose Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_lPQbpTGEY
Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talkshow where politics music ~&~ laughter collide!!
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm-9:00pm ET and
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET - 2:00pm ET
Donate To Us via PayPal Here:
https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us via Patreon Here:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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