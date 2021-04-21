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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #349: SKETCH DANGER #TootsdayMusicSpotlight 4/20/2021
Patriots In Tune
Patriots In Tune
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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #349: SKETCH DANGER #TootsdayMusicSpotlight 4/20/2021

SUBSCRIBE! Tune in 2 “In Tune" Tuesday night for Mighty #MAGAMusic Spotlight on @PatriotsInTune.Where new talent is showcased and the spotlight always shines on Pro Patria artists all across America.

Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels Jones aka “Dee Jay Double Jay”. Tonight’s special guest: SKETCH DANGER

Sketch Danger on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_oj4TZep1HhmWfGyvcLSDQ

Opening Song: "CON MAN - AMERICAN FIRST" (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) by The Cult of a Con/Con Man: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQNCcQ0hB1g

Halftime Song: "LEAVING NEW YORK CITY - AMBROSE - 2020" by Zak Ambrose of Ambrose Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_lPQbpTGEY

Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talkshow where politics music ~&~ laughter collide!!

***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.

Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00​pm-9:00pm ET and
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00​pm ET - 2:00pm ET

Donate To Us via PayPal Here:
https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune

Donate To Us via Patreon Here:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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politicsmusiclaughter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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