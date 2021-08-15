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Prophecies of Isaiah for today.
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32 views • August 15, 2021
Does the Book of Isaiah speak about current events that have happened in our County already and does it have hidden nuggets about what will happen in the future? The Father can speak about current events from anything in the Bible is what I say.
So let his word come alive and speak to you today.
The Isaiah Movie relates parts of the Bible to current events in our Country.
My Blog: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/11/the-book-of-isaiah-and-jeremiah.html
Salvation blog: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2020/12/testimony-of-fathers-love-and-some-mind.html
My Friends Survival Book: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Dan+Shelley&;i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss_2
For Avon Brochure:
http://bitly.ws/emvf
Incense Waterfall
https://amzn.to/3iQaVwp
Calming Music for sleep Channel: https://youtu.be/TfHRUKoxS9k
Make money online through video and marketing
https://witty-mover-1258.ck.page/products/learn-video-marketing-and-how-to-simply
So let his word come alive and speak to you today.
The Isaiah Movie relates parts of the Bible to current events in our Country.
My Blog: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/11/the-book-of-isaiah-and-jeremiah.html
Salvation blog: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2020/12/testimony-of-fathers-love-and-some-mind.html
My Friends Survival Book: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Dan+Shelley&;i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss_2
For Avon Brochure:
http://bitly.ws/emvf
Incense Waterfall
https://amzn.to/3iQaVwp
Calming Music for sleep Channel: https://youtu.be/TfHRUKoxS9k
Make money online through video and marketing
https://witty-mover-1258.ck.page/products/learn-video-marketing-and-how-to-simply
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