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#AlexJones HR1: Swamp RINOs Are Helping Joe Biden Steal The Election - Learn How Trump Can Stop Them
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23 views • December 16, 2020
Alex Jones Show (Hour 1) - Commercial Free -
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China Mitch McConnell has openly announced plans to kill election fraud investigations & complete America's journey into slavery. Nick Fuentes & others join Alex Jones live on air to break down the latest developments and how you can fight back
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(12)
China Mitch McConnell has openly announced plans to kill election fraud investigations & complete America's journey into slavery. Nick Fuentes & others join Alex Jones live on air to break down the latest developments and how you can fight back
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📹 Full and Hourly Segments Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCuYA1yUXcKYmIysZHQRO90A
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheResistance1776
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• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheResistance1776
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