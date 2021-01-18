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Risk Management: Cannabis Investing
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4 views • January 18, 2021
Capital preservation and risk can be managed using technical analysis and Ai-based predictive analytics according to C3 Fund's Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager, Rohit Srivastava.
The core of C3's algorithm is the Smart Frequency Trading tool, which automates trade executions. C3 Fund's risk mitigation is driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning under various scenarios including:
Systemic Market Risk- market downturn indicator
Non-Systemic Market Risk- diversification of investments
Trading Risk- unemotional and tax efficient decisions
Life has its risks, should you hedge your bets with pot stocks in 2021?
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/
https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 631 of The Talking Hedge
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
The core of C3's algorithm is the Smart Frequency Trading tool, which automates trade executions. C3 Fund's risk mitigation is driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning under various scenarios including:
Systemic Market Risk- market downturn indicator
Non-Systemic Market Risk- diversification of investments
Trading Risk- unemotional and tax efficient decisions
Life has its risks, should you hedge your bets with pot stocks in 2021?
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/
https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 631 of The Talking Hedge
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
Keywords
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