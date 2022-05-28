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The King of Party O'Clock (The Magicians S3E9) - Part 6: Piano Stargates in Media
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36 views • May 28, 2022
This installment features scenes from the SyFy series, The Magicians, from the 9th episode of season 3.
This is the sixth in a series that shines the light on the exploitation of a piano code in media productions. The piano is featured in connection with opening stargates between realms, and the magic rituals involved evoke the time god Janus.
Links of interest:
Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
Find a link to the full HD version of this video for streaming and download here in the "playlist" for this piano-stargates series:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
This is the sixth in a series that shines the light on the exploitation of a piano code in media productions. The piano is featured in connection with opening stargates between realms, and the magic rituals involved evoke the time god Janus.
Links of interest:
Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
Find a link to the full HD version of this video for streaming and download here in the "playlist" for this piano-stargates series:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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