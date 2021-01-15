© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNMASKING THE LAW: A close look at YOU can do about it.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • January 15, 2021
Hi fellow OD viewers just wanted to upload an episode covering the facts relating to the mask laws in the UK. I know there are medical acceptations and other caveats people are using to avoid the medically unsubstantiated donning of a face nappy. In my humble opinion masks is the equivalent of psychological distancing which adds further distress to the physical distancing
source https://open.lbry.com/@ObservationDeck:a/unmasking-the-law-a-close-look-at-you:c
Links: Human Rights: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/sites/default/files/human_rights_human_lives_a_guide_for_public_authorities.pdf
The Equality Act: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/equality-act-2010-guidance#:~:text=The%20Equality%20Act%202010%20legally,strengthening%20protection%20in%20some%20situations.
United Nations disabilities act, this is in addition to the above UK act on Equality: https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/convention-on-the-rights-of-persons-with-disabilities/convention-on-the-rights-of-persons-with-disabilities-2.html
source https://open.lbry.com/@ObservationDeck:a/unmasking-the-law-a-close-look-at-you:c
Links: Human Rights: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/sites/default/files/human_rights_human_lives_a_guide_for_public_authorities.pdf
The Equality Act: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/equality-act-2010-guidance#:~:text=The%20Equality%20Act%202010%20legally,strengthening%20protection%20in%20some%20situations.
United Nations disabilities act, this is in addition to the above UK act on Equality: https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/convention-on-the-rights-of-persons-with-disabilities/convention-on-the-rights-of-persons-with-disabilities-2.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.