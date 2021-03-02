"General Curtis LeMay would have been so proud! This was part of Strategic Air Command's annual Global Shield exercise circa 1985 as flown out of Griffiss AFB, New York. I participated in six of these exercises between 1984 and 1991 as a Tanker (KC-135) Navigator, and I only threw up on three of them. ;-) The ride, particularly if you were well back in the pack, was unpleasant (to say the least), as the wake turbulence from the preceding aircraft was horrendous. Target spacing was just 12 seconds between like aircraft, and 15 seconds between dissimilar ones. Thankfully, I had great pilots, and I was pretty darn good at picking up the aircraft in front of us on the old APN-59 Radar, and keeping us separated. Best job I ever had!"