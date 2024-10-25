See How The BBC Manufactures Conspiracies

It's Orwell's Ministry of Truth: BBC explains how it fights "misinformation" by actually creating it, using fictional online characters and a story template that looks like a Lizard Person conspiracy theory. In the end BBC demonizes a poor African farmer hoping to one day have tap water and a fridge, describing him as if he's a supervillain bent on destroying the planet if he can only acquire some fossil fuels for a decent Western-styled life.

For a more detailed look at this story see https://rumble.com/v55ylvn-african-farmer-battles-bbc-racists.html

BBC shows no morals as it weaves a lie that a borehole in a poor Kenyan village was financed by oil company interests in exchange for an on-line campaign against the global warming narrative.

Video footage is from BBC website, and the X and Substack accounts of Jusper Muchogu of Kisii, Kenya. Jusper had been documenting farm life in Kenya to educate the west about how brutally hard it is to live without farm machinery and running water, only to be vilified by the BBC as the enemy of the planet when he doesn't agree with BBC's official narrative. The hit-piece in question is called "How a Kenyan farmer became the champion of climate change denial", by BBC Verify's Marco Silva, who claims to be a "climate disinformation reporter", though what he claims as gospel truth is hotly debated by top scientists. A more detailed look at this story can be see in the video "African Farmer Battles BBC Racists". https://rumble.com/v55ylvn-african-farmer-battles-bbc-racists.html

The main takeaway from the video is that the BBC cannot be trusted. Like the Ministry of Truth in Orwell's "1984" BBC flips the truth upside down, making terms like "disinformation", "conspiracy theory" and "right wing" either meaningless or completely contradictory when they use them. Narrated by Blerfnerg Ghobloudian. Photo credit, hok.com. You can support the channel at www.buymeacoffee.com/UncleBlerf.

