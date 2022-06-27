268) Senate Hearing US Military Will Use Weather as a Weapon (2018)

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September 03, 2018 | Senate Hearing US Military Will Use Weather as a Weapon on AMERICAN Citizens: https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=U4XK5S4YMON3
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