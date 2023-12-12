Decoding "Leave the World Behind," as our societal structure crashes?

We seem to be a little late to the party when it comes to presenting our take on the controversial Obama-aided movie, "Leave the World Behind." But we have some some worthwhile observations to offer on this important production, so we're joining in!
We discuss a wide range of topics, including the two different scenarios offered up by G.H. about the devastation of their societal structure - and everything about the plot is quite plausible. We touch on the symbolism of the White Lion, the oil tanker ship that was beached and some of the deep ritual 666/222/113/13/22 programming in a couple of the scenes. While most folks will focus on the obvious, there's so much more there that makes it even more deserving of our attention!
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/LeaveWorldBehindDecoded.mp4
Resources Referenced in this video:
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
