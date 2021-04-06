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I'm On a Sabbatical from Christianity
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10 views • April 06, 2021
Will you be a part of God's "Remnant" and separate yourself from the crazy Christian culture of the modern western world OR will you hang around doing the same old things all the crazy Christians do today and finally be forcefully separated in the end? To help us make this increasingly difficult decision, we will look at Paul's approach to the leaders of the faith he ended up leading! You may be surprised to find out it's really a simple decision to just be more like Paul when it comes to following Jesus. It'll be simpler if we go ahead and find out now what Paul had to say about it.
-Scriptures: John 5; Galatians 1
-Links: Paul's "Missionary Journeys" https://www.conformingtojesus.com/images/webpages/pauls_journeys_map1.jpg
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Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/.
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
-Scriptures: John 5; Galatians 1
-Links: Paul's "Missionary Journeys" https://www.conformingtojesus.com/images/webpages/pauls_journeys_map1.jpg
--------------------------------------------------
Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/.
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
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