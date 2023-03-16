Rainbow Family gathering Palenque 12.21.12

The Rainbow Family participate in a group hymn at exactly 1:11 pm CST at the Palace of the Palenque ruins in Chiapas, Mexico at the conclusion of the Mayan calendar on December 21, 2012. Read my blog for all the details of my stay in Palenque on the last day of the Mayan calendar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.