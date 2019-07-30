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Baltimore battle overshadows positive economic news for Trump
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7 views • July 30, 2019
Politico White House reporter Gabby Orr on concerns President Trump's tweets overshadow the positive economic news.
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white housenewsbusinesspresident trumptrump newsdonald trumpfox businessfox business networklatest politicswhite house newscavutoneil cavutocavuto coast to coasteconomic growthtrump economytrump tweetselijah cummingsbaltimorebaltimore marylandtrump cummingstrump baltimorerep elijah cummingsrep cummingsgabby orrtrump economic growth
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