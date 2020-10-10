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.22 CALIBER AIR RIFLES FOR WILDERNESS SURVIVAL - JAMES J. BOGGS (VIDEO)
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497 views • October 10, 2020
One of the basic "hunting" survival weapons that should be in your arsenal is a .22 Caliber Air Rifle. The Gamo brand can be had new for around $250.00 (even when not on sale), and that includes a quality 3x-9x or 4x scope. There are other good brands such as Beaman, Crosman, and others, but you can't go wrong with Gamo as the BEST BANG FOR THE BUCK. The .22 Caliber pellets cost around $11.00 for a can of 500 pellets. These guns have good killing power out to about 25 to 30 yards or more (depending on shot placement), so they are excellent for small game and pest control. You can shoot them right out the window of your RV, vehicle, tent or house, and the only sound to be heard is a little POOF, that is not associated with a firearm. These air rifles are very quiet, so they can even be fired in town without drawing any kind of suspicion when survival stealth hunting for food. If you are in a survival situation where you need to keep your position unknown, then a "quiet" .22 Caliber Air Rifle is a must have item. They are excellent for rabbits, squirrels, pigeons, doves, quail, and so much more which can often be taken inside city limits, your very own backyard, in most campgrounds, and of course out in the wilderness. Take one of these with you when you go up into a Deer Stand, and you can kill a half dozen squirrels while waiting for a deer to come along, and you will never scare away any deer in the area. The single cock, spring loaded models are preferable over CO2 or multiple pump models, but any of these are better than none of these. You can set-up a firing range right in your back-yard, or on top of a flat roof building, and make a bullet trap out of dirt, wood, or metal. If you don't yet have a .22 Caliber Air Rifle, you really should look into getting one, and then acquire 1,000s and 1,000s of rounds of .22 Caliber Pellets right now while these items are still readily available. No state, that I know of in the USA, requires having a gun permit or even a gun registration permit for an Air Rifle (aka Pellet Rife); law enforcement looks at them as a non-lethal, kids BB gun, but they are so much more. They are fun to shoot for the entire family, and you can literally feed your family with the wild game you can acquire, especially when THE SHIT HITS THE FAN (TSHTF). Also do research on .22 Caliber Air Pistols, Wrist Rockets (aka Slingshots), as well as Bows and Arrows. If you have to stay mobile (for any reason), you may not be able to raise livestock, or grow a garden, and you would then be forced into hunting wild game, fishing, as well as foraging and gathering wild edible plants, mushrooms, fruits, nuts, and berries.
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James J. Boggs at Burning River Bushcraft on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/jamesjboggs/
.22 Caliber Air Rifles
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=.22+caliber+air+rifle&;ref=nb_sb_noss_2
.22 Caliber Pellets
https://www.amazon.com/22-caliber-pellets/s?k=22+caliber+pellets
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
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[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
James J. Boggs at Burning River Bushcraft on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/jamesjboggs/
.22 Caliber Air Rifles
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=.22+caliber+air+rifle&;ref=nb_sb_noss_2
.22 Caliber Pellets
https://www.amazon.com/22-caliber-pellets/s?k=22+caliber+pellets
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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