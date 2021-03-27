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Biden tries to say the GOP won't exist in 2024 | REACTION
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30 views • March 27, 2021
THE WHITE HOUSE: After many conservatives and Republicans have decried President Biden's first press conference as Commander in Chief as laughable, weak, or otherwise, Newsmax TV's Wake Up America panel discusses some of the more surprising lines from the president and his interactions with the press. - with Newsmax TV's Rob Finnerty and Rachel Rollar
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