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Liz Warren Harasses Crypto Currency Expert in Dreams of Shutting Down Bitcoin
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81 views • March 22, 2022
Noted American Indian Elizabeth Warren harasses a cryptocurrency tracing expert in front of Congress, in an effort to force them to state that it's easy to obfuscate your wealth on the black chain, when it's traceable. Her aim is to shut down bitcoin, not pursuing the truth.
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MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
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