⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, December 20, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(20 December 2022)





Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of air and artillery strikes on the AFU up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated near Kislovka (Kharkov region).





◽️In Krasniy-Liman direction, the concentration of enemy's manpower and military equipment has been hit near Nevskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). 3 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Chervonaya Dibrova and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy's losses in this direction amounted up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles and 3 pickup trucks.





◽️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue their offensive. As a result of a complex shelling of the AFU's positions, more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 infantry fighting vehicles and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated near Ivano-Daryevka, Bakhmutskoye and Orlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️In South Donetsk direction, provisional bases of the units of the AFU 61st and 72nd mechanised brigades have been destroyed by Russian artillery fire near Konstantinovka and Zolotaya Niva (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, 1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group has been destroyed near Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to 70 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 3 armoured fighting vehicles and 2 pickup trucks.





💥Operational and Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and artillery of groups of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised an AFU munition depot near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), 64 artillery units at firing positions, as well as manpower and military equipment in 143 areas.





◽️2 radar stations of Ukrainian S-300 air defence systems deployed from central Ukraine have been found and destroyed near Ukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥2 AFU MiG-29 aircraft have been shot down by the Russian Air Force's fighter aircraft near Stepanovka and Belozyorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 AFU Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Timopheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). Russian anti-aircraft defence forces have shot down 1 AFU Su-25 aircraft near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥1 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Severnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, 5 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Rudovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Volnovakha and Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Velikiye Kopani (Kherson region).





📊In total, 347 airplanes and 186 helicopters, 2,689 unmanned aerial vehicles, 398 air defence missile systems, 7,168 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 931 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,693 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,674 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.