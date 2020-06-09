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The remedy to this entire government carnival is the Constitution applied in counties & states
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10 views • June 09, 2020
As President Regan quipped in paraphrase, the government is not the solution ~ it is the problem. The problems with federal and state governments can easily be corrected by refusing to comply with "color-of-law" codes, rules, policies, judicial decrees, executive orders and all actions forbade by the federal and state constitutions. The county sheriff is the key.
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