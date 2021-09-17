© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For Ye Have Perverted The Words of The Living God
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • September 17, 2021
As we continue to Reveal The Great Darkness Manifested through the overcomer ministry as Jesus said " If therefore the Light that is in thee be Darkness, How Great is that Darkness ! "
Very Clearly Spoken by Our Lord about the Light of Darkness that Rg Stair manifested & now James Rice is Following in the very same SPIRIT & Footsteps of his Mentor Ralph. Nothing but LIES ~ Deceit ~ Beguiling as will be shown in these messages.
Just as Jeremiah said in 23::36 For Ye Have Perverted The Words of The Living God, of The LORD of Hosts our God.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
Very Clearly Spoken by Our Lord about the Light of Darkness that Rg Stair manifested & now James Rice is Following in the very same SPIRIT & Footsteps of his Mentor Ralph. Nothing but LIES ~ Deceit ~ Beguiling as will be shown in these messages.
Just as Jeremiah said in 23::36 For Ye Have Perverted The Words of The Living God, of The LORD of Hosts our God.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.