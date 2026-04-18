British media finally got to Burkina Faso, & the answers weren't what they were looking for - Ibrahim Traore, president & leader of the revolution

British media finally got to Burkina Faso, and the answers weren't what they were looking for.

Ibrahim Traore, president and leader of the revolution, sat down with Sky News. The journalist came loaded with gotcha questions. He had no problem answering them.

On Russian support he said:

"Indeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to provide us with all the necessary resources to fight terrorism, including military personnel. But I have always said: we are Burkina Faso. No one will come to fight for us, and that is a non-negotiable principle."

Adding, posted last night,

Burkina Faso armed forces killed around 100 militants in a combined air and ground operation near Arbinda in the Sahel region.

The operation began with precision airstrikes on militant positions some 20 kilometers northeast of Arbinda, followed by a ground sweep. Around 100 fighters were killed in the assault.