A.I. Reveals Your Prehistoric Lineage Using Archaic DNA

If you want to find out where your ancestry is from A.I will narrow it based on both archaic and modern DNA. Most results show ancestry back 2000-3000 years from where a family originated from, but now A.I opened a world of prediction based on Cro-Magnon, Denisovan and Neanderthal archaic DNA for even more personalized ancestry analysis. At the same time the economy of the planet is moving toward a severe contraction, will A.I provide us basic income to survive as the world resets?
