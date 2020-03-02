The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 6) The Pauline Doctrine

This is Part 6 and. the Finale of

the Lying Pen of the scribes series. Catholicism and Christianity's

Pauline Doctrine of eat whatever you want. Verses. The Disciples of Christ. Kill no animal. Eat no animal. Hellenized Rogue. or Roman Spy.



Now. before you get offended... Let's think hard. and comprehend critically. This is Truth and Purpose. over Comfort and popularity. We must never ever forget.



We will conduct. an intense cross examination of Paul's most famous. New Testament writings. After carefully reviewing this evidence under the microscope of Truth. There will only be two ways to perceive Paul from here out.



1. A coincidental. Yet dishonorable. hellenized rogue among the original disciples and apostles.



Or.



2. A premeditated and deliberate. Roman Spy sent to infiltrate. discredit. And destroy. the teachings the Creator ordained from the beginning. The same teachings the authentic Christ gave his original disciples. and apostles.



This last and final edition to the series. will be the cherry on the cake. To this hidden plot. and covert deception within the man made Christian and Catholic. religious global system. Since the Establishment of the counsel of Nicea. by the Roman emperor Constantine. However. This elaborate Hollywood drama started right after the death of the Messiah.



The Pauline Doctrine the Religious Church created to cover up the true laws of the Creator. Where lawlessness would be the common mind-set of the day and Paul's isolated scriptures would usurp the true words of the Messiah as well.



You decide. Either way. you will undoubtedly. see. One of the biggest organized religious institutional lies. Unfold before your very eyes...

Gird yourselves. This is Truth and Purpose. over Comfort and Popularity.



This is part 6 of the series. Paul on trial



Stay tuned. You don't wanna miss this.



This series in the Most Important information and hidden truth on earth.

Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you with all those you love and all those who are principled towards the Truth and following the Creator.



Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter



Special thanks to David H'Notsari for this detailed and so important biblical study and academic documentary.



ALL PRAISES BE ON TO THE MOST HIGH POWER OF TRUE YASHAR'AL!



PEACE, LOVE, and LIGHT TO THE 12 TRIBES WHO ARE SCATTERED AROUND THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE EARTH!