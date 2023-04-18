Hoover Institute 2019 published a report that Phoenix TV has linked to the Chinese Ministry of State Security

https://gettr.com/post/p2eq7ou611c
Hoover Institute 2019 published a report. If you go to 212 pages of that report tells you this Phoenix TV has linked to the Chinese Ministry of State Security.
胡佛研究所在2019年发表了一份报告。如果你去看那份报告的212页，那里白纸黑字写着这个凤凰卫视与中国国家安全部有联系。
