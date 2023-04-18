Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hoover Institute 2019 published a report that Phoenix TV has linked to the Chinese Ministry of State Security
1 view
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2eq7ou611c

Hoover Institute 2019 published a report. If you go to 212 pages of that report tells you this Phoenix TV has linked to the Chinese Ministry of State Security.

胡佛研究所在2019年发表了一份报告。如果你去看那份报告的212页，那里白纸黑字写着这个凤凰卫视与中国国家安全部有联系。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket