Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BE READY! SOMETHING LIFE CHANGING IS ABOUT TO BE SIMULATED IN THE SKY BY THE "GOD" OF THIS WORLD...
channel image
Alex Hammer
4587 Subscribers
460 views
Published 18 hours ago

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


JOIN THE WEBSITE HERE: https://www.uprisingrevival.com


Support this channel's work by becoming a Patron:

https://www.patreon.com/TheEndOfTheBeginning


Shared from and subscribe to:

REBEL CALL

https://www.youtube.com/@REBELCALL2024/videos

Keywords
vaccinesbiblecommunismpropagandaaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21directed energy weaponsfallen angelsnephilimdays of noahmsm liesplandemiccovid hoaxthe great resetmanufactured fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket