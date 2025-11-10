© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HUNGARY LEADS THE WAY
Hungary has criminalized assistance to illegal migrants, prohibiting aid, food, and legal support under its new "Stop Soros" law. Viktor Orban is taking a stand against globalist migration agendas.
Hungary, Poland, Croatia and the Czech Republic are European examples WE ALL MUST LEARN FROM when dealing with illegal migration.