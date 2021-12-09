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When Fear Controls People
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
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100 views • December 09, 2021
Time is up. The devil will continue to use fear of death with disease to get people to corrupt their flesh thinking they will get peace and safety. The outcome of following fear is more torment. Those who refuse to put their houses in order with Jesus and walk by faith will sell their very souls and incur the wrath of God.
Sad to watch this unfold since March 2020 but fear is a powerful tool to control people.
When the devil causes people to rebel against God and they dont know they are doing it, it is sad but the consequences in these times is that they will lose the ability to buy, sell, travel, work, study, access healthcare and worship unless they sell their souls/give access to corrupt their bodies or temple of God.
God will not dwell in corrupted flesh or compete with Aritificial Intelligence.
These vaccines will leave people abominable and desolate against the devil. Humans are no match for the devil; he is too smart, we need the leading of God's Spirit. A person led by Gods Spirit does not follow the world in fear.
The devil does not want any man, woman or child alive who can be saved by God; everyone will be transhuman. All who oppose the satanic new world order will not be tolerated.


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