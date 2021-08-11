BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Causes of Mental Illness and Tips for Mental Health Treatment Discussed In-Depth with Dr. Adam Chekroud
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • August 11, 2021
How can treatments for mental health issues and be reimagined to work more effectively for more people? By offering new solutions and strategies to individuals struggling with their mental health, breakthroughs provide hope to those who it was not previously available. Listen in to learn:

How Netflix can give hints on how to better optimize mental healthcare
Which collected data may be most valuable
How more intensive care can be given the same updates

Dr. Adam Chekroud, chief scientist and co-founder of Spring Health, discusses his work to combat the country's mental health epidemic and offers innovative new approaches to treatment.

Mental health is an oft-overlooked aspect of health that can lead to many physical symptoms and struggles that can occupy an individual's day-to-day life. However, using new techniques like machine learning and algorithms to find patients increasingly optimized and personalized care, more targeted therapeutic approaches can be applied.

Through analyzing symptoms and the frequency at which they occur, a set of data points can be organized, which researchers use to better hone the personalization of the care provided. In addition, since much of previously in-person therapy has been transitioned to online, Spring Health aims to broaden the type of care they offer while upholding the quality of care provided.

Visit springhealth.com for more information.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
mental healthmental healingmental health crisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Review Links Insomnia to Higher Risk of Stroke, Dementia

Review Links Insomnia to Higher Risk of Stroke, Dementia

Zoey Sky
Exploring palmarosa: A versatile essential oil for wellness

Exploring palmarosa: A versatile essential oil for wellness

Laura Harris
How sulphites in food can trigger deficiencies and worsen chronic conditions

How sulphites in food can trigger deficiencies and worsen chronic conditions

Ava Grace
Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Coco Somers
The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn&#8217;t the only high-protein food

The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn’t the only high-protein food

Patrick Lewis
Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy