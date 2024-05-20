Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Grab a Personalized Medical Kit and Be Prepared For Any Emergency - Dr. Shawn Rowland
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
347 Subscribers
Shop now
45 views
Published a day ago

It is often in the middle of an emergency or natural disaster that people begin scrambling for critical medications or prescriptions that are necessary to save their lives. Unfortunately, too many of us are underprepared for that kind of situation. This is why Jase Medical is vital for every family. Founded by CEO Dr. Shawn Rowland, Jase Medical provides key medications and prescription drugs for those moments when you need medicine immediately. Get antibiotics, albuterol, painkillers, and more. Shawn explains the differences and benefits of the variety of Jase kits available, whether it’s a personalized adult kit or the new and sought after “KidCase,” which is specifically aimed at ensuring children have access to things like amoxicillin and ibuprofen.



TAKEAWAYS


You can purchase up to a year’s supply of prescription medications to get ahead of the curve on Big Pharma’s notorious shortages


Jase Medical will provide a handbook with your medications that will help you understand how to use them in an emergency


Medication shortages are becoming commonplace, especially since the Covid pandemic


Jase Medical’s mission is to empower people to be better prepared medically in every situation



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy

Dragons Among Us Series: https://bit.ly/3QdbfFf

Jase Medical KidCase: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH JASE MEDICAL

Website: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JaseMedicalMeds

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasemedical/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasemedical

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jasemedical

Podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/emergency-use-only

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/jasemedical/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Epic Will (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.epicwill.com/tina

Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
big pharmaantibioticspandemicemergencypainkillersmedical kitshortagescovidtina griffincounter culture mom showmedicallyjase medicaldr shawn rolandkids casealbuterol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket