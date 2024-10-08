CHINOOK 🚁 ROTOR WASHES A RELIEF CAMP IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB earlier posted WHY DID AN UNMARKED BLACKHAWK 🚁 ROTOR WASH A SUPPLY DROP-OFF IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA❓, in response to a posted comment; thinking that this would be all over BitChute, didn't want to clog the network with yet anuddah copy of a video all over Twitter | X; imagine my shock when it seems that it was NOT posted :wut:
Get this - it's NOT the only instance of this occurring:
A National Guard Chinook helicopter's low landing at a relief camp in Western North Carolina resulted in over $100,000 in damage, ripping apart tents, supplies, and vehicles, and sending three people to the hospital.
When confronted, the officer in charge gave a casual "oops" and no details, leaving only the helicopter's tail number.
Later, a public affairs officer stepped in to apologize and offer information for filing a complaint.
Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1843369735456534753
Imagine that, goyimzes 👀
Rumors are circulating that Kamala Harris is sending in these unmarked helicopters to destroy civilian aid setups and stop Hurricane Helene victims in swing states from voting against her ⚠️