India's Economic Strain and US Foreign Policy, an interview with Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi

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India's growing economic challenges highlight how international conflicts can ripple across national borders. Rising energy prices, fertilizer shortages, and agricultural pressures are placing new burdens on developing economies, raising questions about the long-term costs of global power struggles.
#India #Economy #FoodSecurity #EnergyCrisis #GlobalAffairs #Geopolitics
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