Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are Sunday Laws Really Coming Back? | An Historical Reading Helps Frame the Topic
channel image
Essential Christian Truths
17 Subscribers
46 views
Published Yesterday

In this video I read from the 1886 book by Abram Herbert Lewis titled “A Critical History of the Sabbath and the Sunday in the Christian Church.” Historical Sunday laws (aka Blue Laws) from various American colonies/states will be reviewed, and we will learn of their ultimate failure, and the reasons for their failure.

Keywords
american historysunday lawssunday sabbathblue lawsproject 2025colonial historysabbath historysunday history

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket