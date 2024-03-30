Are Sunday Laws Really Coming Back? | An Historical Reading Helps Frame the Topic

In this video I read from the 1886 book by Abram Herbert Lewis titled “A Critical History of the Sabbath and the Sunday in the Christian Church.” Historical Sunday laws (aka Blue Laws) from various American colonies/states will be reviewed, and we will learn of their ultimate failure, and the reasons for their failure.
