© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ancient Underground Tunnels 2020 Documentary Subterranean Worlds Span The Entire Earth
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
241 views • November 20, 2021
Thanks to DTTVDocumentaries Youtube channel for this video.
Why are they building modern bases in these areas between two worlds?
Watch this until the end and you will get a revealing insight into what these tunnels are now being used for. An ancient tunnel system may have spanned the entire Earth, from continent to continent. Seems hard to believe at first but there are many legends and tales of subterranean worlds scattered throughout old texts. There are also fascinating caves and cities that have been discovered under our feet, but no one seems to know who built them or for what purpose. Some people an advanced civilization built them in a time before recorded history. Could they be right?
Why are they building modern bases in these areas between two worlds?
Watch this until the end and you will get a revealing insight into what these tunnels are now being used for. An ancient tunnel system may have spanned the entire Earth, from continent to continent. Seems hard to believe at first but there are many legends and tales of subterranean worlds scattered throughout old texts. There are also fascinating caves and cities that have been discovered under our feet, but no one seems to know who built them or for what purpose. Some people an advanced civilization built them in a time before recorded history. Could they be right?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.