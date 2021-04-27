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More Resistance Around The World! The People Finally Are Waking Up?
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230 views • April 27, 2021
Boston MA. Statehouse Rally Saturday May 1st @12pm!
As we saw in the UK last weekend and we do hope they keep the momentum going the police cannot stop the masses! Canada will continue to attack churches but the people are starting to fight back it seems! There is a growing number of people not getting their 2nd jab and many more that will not get even the 1st! The state will start to make their next move now we must keep strong and keep fighting!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
TimTruth Channel:
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Policeraidpark-1:e
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/aylmer-church-defies-province-sunday-service-1.6001630?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-houston-hospital-fire-workers-refuse/#app
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/25/business/covid-vaccines-second-doses.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9493681/Man-40-hospitalised-blood-clots-receiving-Pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine.html
As we saw in the UK last weekend and we do hope they keep the momentum going the police cannot stop the masses! Canada will continue to attack churches but the people are starting to fight back it seems! There is a growing number of people not getting their 2nd jab and many more that will not get even the 1st! The state will start to make their next move now we must keep strong and keep fighting!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
TimTruth Channel:
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Policeraidpark-1:e
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/aylmer-church-defies-province-sunday-service-1.6001630?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-houston-hospital-fire-workers-refuse/#app
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/25/business/covid-vaccines-second-doses.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9493681/Man-40-hospitalised-blood-clots-receiving-Pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine.html
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