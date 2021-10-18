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www.stopworldcontrol.com - THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT [18.10.2021]
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65 views • October 18, 2021
Do you want to see what is inside the Covid 'vaccine'?
What is it? Why is it there? This is devastating.
They are injecting unknown living organismsm into the body of millins of children and adults worldwide.
What kind of nefariious agenda is this?
Learn more about the many hidden lethal dangers of the vaccines, go to:
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
DOWNLOAD THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT and see evidence how millions have died from the injections:
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/report
stopworldcontrol
Published October 6, 2021
22,846 Views
https://rumble.com/vnegtw--shocking-living-organism-inside-pfizer-vaccine-watch-and-share.html
https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
What is it? Why is it there? This is devastating.
They are injecting unknown living organismsm into the body of millins of children and adults worldwide.
What kind of nefariious agenda is this?
Learn more about the many hidden lethal dangers of the vaccines, go to:
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
DOWNLOAD THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT and see evidence how millions have died from the injections:
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/report
stopworldcontrol
Published October 6, 2021
22,846 Views
https://rumble.com/vnegtw--shocking-living-organism-inside-pfizer-vaccine-watch-and-share.html
https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
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