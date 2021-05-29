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Professor of Theology exposes Globalist plot in 1995 to use forced vaccinations to control humanity.
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196 views • May 29, 2021
This video was sent to me last night and was posted on youtube. It was taken down very quickly. It is a must watch and please share to get the truth out.
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