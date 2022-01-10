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THE EVIL OF THE COVID-19 VAXX: A GLOBAL COUP TO HIJACK GOD'S CREATION
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72 views • January 10, 2022
Sofia Smallstorm returns to SGT Report to dissect the evil agenda of the mRNA gene therapy masquerading as a vaccine where the Citadel of the cell is hijacked & forced to manufacture weapons of death, as big pharma and the NWO execute a global coup to hijack God's creation.
Defeat the flu (& "Covid") GET Dr. Zelenko's Z STACK NOW:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
Sofia's site:
https://avatarproducts.com
Dr. Ariyana Love | Hydras & Parasites Transfecting Humans into New Species
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-ariyana-love-hydras-amp-parasites-transfecting-humans-into-new-species_l7LKqeLT9LQwvQV.html
Defeat the flu (& "Covid") GET Dr. Zelenko's Z STACK NOW:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
Sofia's site:
https://avatarproducts.com
Dr. Ariyana Love | Hydras & Parasites Transfecting Humans into New Species
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-ariyana-love-hydras-amp-parasites-transfecting-humans-into-new-species_l7LKqeLT9LQwvQV.html
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