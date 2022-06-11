Nursing Infants Getting Sick or Dying From Their Vaccinated Mother

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https://gnews.org/post/pyicdf7
On May 31, Dr. Naomi’s War Room program said that relevant reports show that mothers vaccinated against the CCP virus may make their babies sick or even die while breastfeeding their babies. According to Pfizer’s report on the trial, out of the 270 pregnant women, more than 230 of the participants’ records disappeared, in the remaining records for 36 women’s babies, 28 died. In addition, Scotland, Canada, Israel, and other countries have also experienced a surge in infant mortality.