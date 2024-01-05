CRINGE ALERT: [Bidan]'s Opening Salvo

We Have Identified The Enemy & It Is You

* Hey Joe — that’s the best you’ve got?

* ‘Our democracy’ is code for mob rule.

* The tell: he won’t talk about anything he has done despite having the power of incumbency.





Bannon’s War Room | Bannon Blasts Joe Biden’s New Campaign Ad (4 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v455un6-bannon-blasts-joe-bidens-new-campaign-ad.html