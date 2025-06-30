Three Key Phrases That Can Rapidly Renew and Restore Relationships - Dr. Rod Wilson

It really doesn’t take much to heal a broken relationship - in fact, it may come down to just three simple phrases! This is just a slice of the wisdom Dr. Rod Wilson shares with the world. Rod is the author of multiple articles and books, and he is also a speaker and pastor with many years of experience dealing with the issue of relationships, gratitude, and remorse. He discusses things like entitlement, gratitude, victimization, and loving our neighbors in a rich and fulfilling way. “Our relationships with people is such a central part of what we are,” Rod says. He also gives advice for those who want to model a great lifestyle of relational love for their children. “Gratitude actually flows out of our own gratitude to God,” he shares.









TAKEAWAYS





The virtue of gratitude can open many doors in life, and we must work to express gratitude more often





The three phrases Rod discusses are: “Thank you. I’m Sorry. Tell Me More.”





Rod encourages Christians to “embody a way of being” rather than simply talking about action





Connect with your neighbor and show them Christ’s love









Thank You. I'm Sorry. Tell Me More. book:





