Gaetz OUT, Bondi IN

November 21, 2024 - Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Justice announced Thursday he was withdrawing from the nomination. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote on X that he had excellent meetings yesterday with GOP Senators, and “while the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.” To replace him, Trump chose Pam Bondi, a great pick by all accounts!





