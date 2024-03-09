BIDEN: "Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: send me to Congress!" 😬
32 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
BIDEN: "Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: send me to Congress!" 😬
RNC Research - https://twitter.com/i/status/1766269327324397675
Keywords
bidengaffebuyde
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos